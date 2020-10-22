Last Call for Best Buy's 60 Hour Prime Day II Amazon Deals

Best Buy's 60 hour Amazon sale has brought back Prime Day prices on a wide range of Echo Devices, Fire TV devices, 4K TVs, and more. However, it all ends today, October 22nd at 9:59 PST / 12:59pm EST.

You can shop Best Buy's 60 hour Amazon sale right here. Some the standout deals are highlighted below. If you missed on on Prime Day deals consider this your second opportunity. We might see these deals return to Amazon as part of their Black Friday run to the holidays, but if you're in the market for this stuff you might as well grab it now just in case.

Alexa and Kindle Devices

Televisions / Fire TV

Fire edition TVs are priced as low as $79.99. You can shop the entire collection of deals right here. Some highlights are listed below.

Amazon - Fire TV Recast 500GB ($100 off)

Amazon - Fire TV Recast 1TB ($100 off)

Amazon - Fire TV Cube 16GB 2nd Gen Streaming Media Player ($40 off)

Insignia - 55" - 4K UHD TV - Smart - LED - with HDR ($110 off)

Samsung - 43" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($20 off)

Samsung - 75" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($50 off)

Samsung - 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($600 off)

Hisense - 43" Class H55 Series LED Full HD Smart Android TV ($20 off)

LG - 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($20 off)

Security Devices

Networking

Given the current coronavirus situation, many retailers are spreading out their Black Friday deals this year. Best Buy has gone so far as to offer guaranteed Black Friday pricing on a rolling collection of deals for My Best Buy members. If you aren't a member, you can sign up here for free.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.