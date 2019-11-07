Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 Deals Begin Now

Best Buy has unveiled their plans for Black Friday, and you won’t have to wait until November 29th to take advantage of the discounts. Quite a few of the deals are listed as “get it today”, and Best Buy notes that these deals are at Black Friday prices right now.
You can browse through Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 sale preview ad right here. All of the Black Friday deals that are available today can be found here broken down by category. Pay special attention to the section on TVs, the section on Apple products, and the section on laptops as those categories already have quite a few big sales attached. Some of the standout items that are available now include the following:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Save $350 on 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $749.99)
- Save $70 on 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $479.99)
- Save up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (with qualified activation and Trade-In)
- Save up to $300 on select models of MacBook Pro
- Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4
- Save $200 on latest models of iMac or MacBook Air
- Save $360 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (sale price: $599)
- Save $100 on Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (sale price: $89)
- Save $250 on Dell 15.6-inch Laptop (sale price: $349.99)
- Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 models (Only available at Best Buy)
- Save $270 on KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer (sale price: $229.99)
- Save $70 on Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Google Assistant (sale price: $279.99) UPDATE: Amazon one-upped this deal at $228. You can price match at Best Buy if you need to.
Deals that launch on Thanksgiving include:
- 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99 (save $280)
- Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)
- Save up to $250 on iPad Pro
- Save up to $100 on iPad 10.2″
- Save $400-$500 on the Note 10 Series (with qualified activation)
- 20% off haircare for My Best Buy members
- Save $80 on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (sale price: $149.99)
- Save $1,000 on Hydrow Connected Rower (sale price: $1199)
Note that Apple Doorbusters are available now through Sunday, Nov. 10. Starting on Monday, November 11, Best Buy will kick off big Daily Doorbuster deals each day until November 20. The first Daily Doorbuster, which will go live on November 11 is an LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV with HDR for $299.99.
As far as shipping is concerned, free next-day delivery will be added to “thousands of items” on Best Buy’s website. Through Christmas Day, customers also get free standard shipping on everything at Best Buy with no minimum purchase. You can browse through Best Buy’s entire Black Friday lineup right here.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.