Best Buy Deals On Prime Day: Retailer Takes On Amazon With Black Friday Deals

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sales event takes place on October 13th and 14th, and it seems as though it will mark the official kickoff of Black Friday deals this year. Given the very unusual nature of our current situation, we've heard a lot about retailers planning to ditch the standard Black Friday the day after Thanksgiving process in favor of a longer stretch of online deals. Best Buy is doing just that by releasing their first Black Friday deals on the same day as Amazon's Prime Day.

Best Buy promises that "dozens of deals" will be available October 13 and 14 and notes additional Black Friday deals will launch later in October. Here's a few of the deals Best Buy is touting:

Black Friday hasn't been confined to a single day in years, but the term is truly obsolete in 2020. That said, you might experience more anxiety related to getting the best possible price over such a long span. Best Buy has a policy in place to try and ease those fears, which is outlined below.

If you are a My Best Buy member and you purchase a qualifying item (those identified between Oct. 13, 2020, and Oct. 14, 2020, with a “Black Friday Price Guaranteed” message on them on BestBuy.com) and the price of qualifying item goes lower than your purchase price prior to Nov. 28, 2020, we will refund you for the difference between your purchase price and the lower price. Reimbursements will take place by Dec. 14, 2020. Limitations apply. Full details at BestBuy.com/BlackFriday on Oct. 13.

Tips for Prime Day and Black Friday Shopping

Keep in mind Walmart will also be launched their own deals to combat Amazon's Prime Day starting on October 11. Expect a lot of price matching going on between all these retailers during this period and make sure to compare prices before pulling the trigger.

Get Deals While They're Hot

Given uncertainties about product stock levels this holiday season, we also suggest jumping on solid deals when they turn up as opposed to waiting to see if the price drops further at a later date. According to the Associated Press, international delivery company DHL has advised retailers to shy away from having larger sales in December over concerns that deliveries may be delayed.

Additionally, some retailers may not have the same levels of inventory they may have had in prior years. This could lead to shortages of the most sought after goods like electronics and technology.

Account for Shipping Time

If your shopping online deals for holiday gifts, don't forget to account for how long some items could take to ship. With so many more people buying their gifts online this year, inventory levels may push back actual ship dates. Many retailers – especially traditional retailers – aren't certain what kind of online sales levels expect and may not stock enough to process and ship orders as they come in.

Watch Return Policies

Make good use of retailer return policies (which are often extended at this time of year) and Black Friday guarantees like the one Best Buy is running when necessary. Generally, Amazon Prime members have a 30-day window of time for returning most items purchased, but this can change by item. However, since Prime Day falls during the holiday shopping season, some items may be eligible for return until January 31.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.