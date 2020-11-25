(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo's big Black Friday 2020 Nintendo Switch Bundle looks a lot like their Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle from last year - a Nintendo Switch console packaged with a free game download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. However, Nintendo is sweetening the deal a bit this year by tossing in a bonus download code for three free months of Nintendo Online.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S may be the hot consoles this year, but the Switch bundles have sold out quickly every time they've been restocked. If you missed out, another chance is happening tonight, November 25th. Here's what you need to know...

When Will the Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2020 Bundle Go on Sale?

Walmart's listing for the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle proclaims it will be available at 4pm PST (7pm EST) tonight November 25th. Note that Walmart will also have the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in stock tonight, so if you're feeling lucky you can try for both. We're going to go ahead and assume that things will run a bit smoother for the Nintendo Swtich restock.

More Opportunities to Get the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle has been in and out of stock at several retailers since it launched on November 22nd. We expect that it will be replenished quite a bit between now and Christmas, so don't despair if you can't get you hands on it tonight. Keep tabs on the following links for restocks.

It's important to point on that the Nintendo Switch console packaged in the 2020 Black Friday bundle is the newest version with better battery life. Last year, Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundle included the original Switch model, which really undermined its value. That said, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundle is definitely worth getting this year.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console

Keep in mind that the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle probably won't be the only game in town for Black Friday (outside of the standard console that is). The Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with the custom design might be a hot seller if stock is replenished. Keep tabs on the links below for a restock. Just keep in mind that it doesn't include a code for the game:

