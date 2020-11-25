Black Friday Deals on Star Wars Black Series, Marvel Legends, and Power Rangers Figures Are Live

Entertainment Earth has opened up Black Friday 2020 with a deal on a collection of...collectibles that offers up to 85% off Marvel Legends figures, Star Wars The Black Series figures, Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures, and more. Indeed, it includes deals on everything from Baby Yoda Chia Pets to 12-inch Zeo Megazords. Not your typical Black Friday fare.

You can shop the entire Entertainment Earth Black Friday sale right here while it lasts. Note that all of Entertainment Earth's in-stock items include free shipping in the US for the holidays. We've picked out a handful of our favorite items from the sale to get you started.

There are more discounts on collectibles where this came from, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop the sale while you can. Additional Black Friday sales will be available via that link through Cyber Monday.

Note that GameStop has also been running a steady stream of Black Friday sales on collectibles. You can find their current crop of Black Friday deals right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.