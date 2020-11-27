The Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Star Wars and Marvel Collectibles

Black Friday 2020 is in full swing, and there are some solid deals on Star Wars and Marvel collectibles if you know where to look. We'll start with Entertainment Earth who have opened up Black Friday 2020 with a deal on a collection of...collectibles that offers up to 85% off Marvel Legends figures, Star Wars The Black Series figures, Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures, and more. You can even get the Star Wars Vintage Collection Skiff for only $21.89 (45% off).

The skiff is scaled to accommodate 3.75-inch Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures. It's also designed to tilt on its display stand. Additional features include movable rudders, an extendable gangplank, and an intact railing that can be replaced with a broken one that figures (like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo) can dangle from. You can even remove the deck panels to reveal engine details.

Note that all of Entertainment Earth's in-stock items include free shipping in the US for the holidays.



Amazon's Black Friday deals are on, and the newly released LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmet sets are in the mix. The sets feature 625 pieces and 647-pieces and stand around 8-inches tall, so they should be fairly challenging and great for display. Amazon's Black Friday deal slashes the price on both helmets by 20%, which brings them down to an all-time low.

The 75277 Boba Fett, and 75276 Stormtrooper LEGO helmets are available order with the discount via the links below (Walmart has price matched for a second option). The third helmet in the collection - 75274 TIE Fighter is also included, but it is not available with a discount at the time of writing. It features 724 pieces and was a former LEGO exclusive. Additional standout Black Friday deals on Star Wars LEGO sets on Amazon are highlighted:



