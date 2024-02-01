Celebrate G.I. Joe Day 2024 With Baroness, Lady Jaye and Scarlett Ultmates Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

February 1st, 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of Hasbro's iconic G.I. Joe line, but it's Super7 that's celebrating the occasion with 7-inch scale Ultimates figures of three badass women inspired by their appearances in the DIC-era animated series. The wave includes Baroness, Lady Jaye and Scarlett decked out with everything they need for a mission.

A full breakdown of each figure can be found below. When you're ready to add them to your collection, pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $55 each. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+.

Baroness (DIC Navy):: "Love to hate her or hate to love her, as one of Cobra's most formidable operatives, Baroness always leaves a lasting impression! This 7" scale, highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Figure of Baroness is inspired by her appearance in the DIC-era animated series and depicts the intelligence officer in a navy blue uniform. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including a Dragonfire headdress, Cobra Commander in snake form, and more!"

Accessories:

2x Interchangeable Heads

4x Interchangeable Hands

1x Holster Belt

1x Pistol

1x Rifle

1x OP: Dragonfire Cobra Badge

1x Dragonfire Headdress

1x Cobra Commander as Snake

Lady Jaye (DIC Teal): "A master of disguise and infiltration, Lady Jaye is G.I. Joe's most effective gatherer of sensitive information related to Cobra's various, nefarious schemes! This 7" scale, highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Figure of Lady Jaye is inspired by her appearance in the DIC-era animated series and depicts the covert operations specialist in a teal fatigues uniform. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including two javelins, a rifle, a canteen, and more!"

Accessories:

3x Interchangeable Heads

8x Interchangeable Hands

1x rifle

1x Spear Javelin

1x Rocket Javelin

1x Quiver

1x Knife

1x Canteen

Scarlett (DIC Purple): "As a martial arts expert, Scarlett often prefers to take a hands-on approach when it comes to foiling Cobra's devious plans! This 7" scale, highly articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Figure of Scarlett is inspired by her appearance in the DIC-era animated series and depicts the Counter Intelligence officer in a purple and yellow uniform. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including an array of weapons, a credit card, and more!"

Accessories