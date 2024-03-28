Cheech & Chong Funko Pop Figures Are Here and It's Not Even 4/20

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko released Cheech & Chong Vynl figures back in 2019, but proper Funko Pops of the iconic comedy team have been a long time coming. Today the wait finally came to an end with new figures inspired by their appearance in the 1978 film Up in Smoke. You'll notice that Chong even comes with an appropriate accessory. Why this happened less than a month shy of 4/20 is anyone's guess.

Naturally, the collection includes individual Pop figures of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, though a Specialty Series exclusive 2-pack option is will be available at some point in the near future. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now (the Specialty Series exclusive is expected to show up in the Entertainment Earth link after it launches). Grab them now before they also go up in smoke. You can check out more of this week's Funko Pop drops right here.

If you're unfamiliar, comedy duo Cheech and Chong first rose to prominence in the 1970s and the 1980s. Their stand-up routines, studio recordings, and feature films in particular were based on hippie and free love culture, particularly the use of cannabis. The duo has put out a number of films, including 1978's Up in Smoke, 1980's Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, and 1981's Nice Dreams.

The duo split in 1985 due to creative differences. Marin and Chong both went on to pursue other entertainment jobs with Chong appearing in on shows such as That '70s Show and Dharma & Greg as well as lending his voice to Yax in Disney's Zootopia while Marin also went on to work in film and television as well, including roles on the short-lived The Golden Girls' spinoff, The Golden Palace, and a starring role in the series, Nash Bridges. He also has also lent his voice to characters in a number of animated films, including Banzai the hyena in The Lion King and Ramone in Cars and its sequels.