Danielle Nicole’s Disney Bag Collection Just Got Even More Spectacular
Many of you might be familiar with designer Danielle Nicole thanks to the popularity of the whimsical bags and accessories she's developed for Disney. Well, a new wave of designs just hit the Disney Store, and they're some of the best to date. Let's take a look at some of our favorites.
Bambi Satchel
• Stitched, textured art features Bambi, Flower, and Thumper among flowers
• Zip closure with faux leather zipper pull
• Danielle Nicole logo printed on exterior
• Braided hand-carry straps with fringes
• Adjustable shoulder strap detaches with metal lobster-claw clasps
• Fully lined interior
• Interior zip pocket
• Interior open pocket
• Faux leather Disney | Danielle Nicole patch sewn in interior
• Available to order here
Art of Snow White Crossbody Bag
• Glossy red faux leather with matte faux leather art panel
• Gold metal chainlink crossbody strap
• Zip closure with faux leather zip pulls
• Faux green leather ''apple stem'' top strap fits into front
• ''Danielle Nicole'' name embossed on back
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• ''Disney | Danielle Nicole'' embossed faux leather label inside
• Part of the Danielle Nicole Disney Collection
• Part of the Art of Snow White Collection, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
• Available to order here
Art of Snow White Wristlet
• Dimensional design with embroidered detailing and glitter
• Characters include: Snow White, Evil Queen, and Evil Queen as Hag
• Zip closure with strap pull
• ''Danielle Nicole'' name in gold on back
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• ''Disney | Danielle Nicole'' embossed faux leather label inside
• Part of the Danielle Nicole Disney Collection
• Part of the Art of Snow White Collection, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
• Available to order here
Beauty and the Beast Tote
• Blue glitter vinyl construction
• Metallic ''stained glass'' designs
• Embroidered rose detailing
• Magnetic snap tab closure
• Interior pocket
• Faux suede lining
• Reinforced carry straps
• Pewter finish hardware
• Available to order here (exclusive)
Jasmine Tote
• Faux leather design with glittering finish
• Perforated fabric with appliqué details
• Goldtone hardware
• Top magnetic snap closure
• Interior zip and pouch pockets
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• Disney x Danielle Nicole embossed faux leather label inside
• Back embossed with Danielle Nicole logo
• Available to order here
Sleeping Beauty Tote
• Faux leather design with glittering finish
• Perforated fabric appliqué details
• Top magnetic snap closure
• Goldtone hardware
• Interior zip and pouch pockets
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• Disney x Danielle Nicole embossed faux leather label inside
• Back embossed with Danielle Nicole logo
• Available to order here
Snow White Dress Satchel
• Dimensional faux leather design with glitter details
• Top bow handle
• Magnetic snap closure
• Goldtone hardware
• Optional chainlink crossbody strap
• Interior zip pocket
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• Disney x Danielle Nicole embossed faux leather label inside
• Available to order here