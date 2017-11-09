Danielle Nicole’s Disney Bag Collection Just Got Even More Spectacular

By Sean Fallon

danielle-nicole-disney-bags

Many of you might be familiar with designer Danielle Nicole thanks to the popularity of the whimsical bags and accessories she's developed for Disney. Well, a new wave of designs just hit the Disney Store, and they're some of the best to date. Let's take a look at some of our favorites.

Bambi Satchel

bambi-satchel
(Photo: Disney)

• Stitched, textured art features Bambi, Flower, and Thumper among flowers
• Zip closure with faux leather zipper pull
• Danielle Nicole logo printed on exterior
• Braided hand-carry straps with fringes
• Adjustable shoulder strap detaches with metal lobster-claw clasps
• Fully lined interior
• Interior zip pocket
• Interior open pocket
• Faux leather Disney | Danielle Nicole patch sewn in interior
• Available to order here

Art of Snow White Crossbody Bag

snow-white-crossbody-bag
(Photo: Disney)

• Glossy red faux leather with matte faux leather art panel
• Gold metal chainlink crossbody strap
• Zip closure with faux leather zip pulls
• Faux green leather ''apple stem'' top strap fits into front
• ''Danielle Nicole'' name embossed on back
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• ''Disney | Danielle Nicole'' embossed faux leather label inside
• Part of the Danielle Nicole Disney Collection
• Part of the Art of Snow White Collection, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
• Available to order here

Art of Snow White Wristlet

snow-white-wristlet
(Photo: Disney)

• Dimensional design with embroidered detailing and glitter
• Characters include: Snow White, Evil Queen, and Evil Queen as Hag
• Zip closure with strap pull
• ''Danielle Nicole'' name in gold on back
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• ''Disney | Danielle Nicole'' embossed faux leather label inside
• Part of the Danielle Nicole Disney Collection
• Part of the Art of Snow White Collection, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
• Available to order here

Beauty and the Beast Tote

beauty-and-the-beast-tote
(Photo: Disney)

• Blue glitter vinyl construction
• Metallic ''stained glass'' designs
• Embroidered rose detailing
• Magnetic snap tab closure
• Interior pocket
• Faux suede lining
• Reinforced carry straps
• Pewter finish hardware
• Available to order here (exclusive)

Jasmine Tote

jasmine-tote
(Photo: Disney)

• Faux leather design with glittering finish
• Perforated fabric with appliqué details
• Goldtone hardware
• Top magnetic snap closure
• Interior zip and pouch pockets
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• Disney x Danielle Nicole embossed faux leather label inside
• Back embossed with Danielle Nicole logo
• Available to order here

Sleeping Beauty Tote

sleeping-beauty-tote
(Photo: Disney)

• Faux leather design with glittering finish
• Perforated fabric appliqué details
• Top magnetic snap closure
• Goldtone hardware
• Interior zip and pouch pockets
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• Disney x Danielle Nicole embossed faux leather label inside
• Back embossed with Danielle Nicole logo
• Available to order here

Snow White Dress Satchel

snow-white-satchel
(Photo: Disney)

• Dimensional faux leather design with glitter details
• Top bow handle
• Magnetic snap closure
• Goldtone hardware
• Optional chainlink crossbody strap
• Interior zip pocket
• Interior features Danielle Nicole print lining
• Disney x Danielle Nicole embossed faux leather label inside
• Available to order here

