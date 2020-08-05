Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons Movie Hits Blu-ray and Digital

Hot on the heels of the release of the Batman: Death in the family interactive Blu-ray, DC's latest animated film, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie has arrived. It follows Slade Wilson - aka Deathstroke - as he brutally punishes the terror group known as H.I.V.E after they kidnapped his son. The film expands on the CW Seed series of five shorts with nearly 50 minutes of new content - including the ending. All-in-all, there's 87 minutes of action-packed content to enjoy here. If you want to add it to your library, the film is now available on Blu-ray and digital. Here's the breakdown:

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie is available to pre-order on Blu-ray / Digital here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for August 18th (you won't be charged until it ships). It's also available to download via digital formats like Prime Video starting today, August 5th for the same price.

Both the Blu-ray combo pack and digital will include the Deathstroke: One-Man Death Machine featurette, which is described as follows:

"Some think he’s a villain. To others, he’s an unsung hero of secret wars fought all over the world. One thing’s for certain: When you see the orange-and-black mask, Deathstroke is coming!"

“Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons gives DC Animated Movies’ their first true look into the complicated backstory of one of DC’s most controversial characters – Deathstroke is sometimes villain, sometimes anti-hero, and always deadly,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family Marketing. “Michael Chiklis does an incredible job capturing the ruthless approach and conflicted internal struggles of Deathstroke.”

