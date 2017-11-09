‘Die Hard’ Is Getting An Illustrated Storybook For Christmas

You may be surprised to learn that Die Hard is getting an illustrated storybook entitled A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic. Then again, this development might make complete sense to you. I'm willing to bet that many of you would agree with my opinion that Die Hard is the best Christmas movie of all-time.

(Photo: Insight Editions)

The storybook was written by comedian Doogie Horner in the style of the classic poem, "Twas the Night Before Christmas", and comes complete with machine guns, terrorists, a deadly hostage situation, and a wisecracking New York cop with marriage problems that always finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yippee ki-yay, uh…kids?

A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic is available to pre-order on Amazon with a release date slated for October 17th. It's also 14% off at the moment (UPDATE: The price just dropped to only $10 or 40% off for a limited time), and the pre-order guarantee means that you'll get the lowest price between now and the launch date. Honestly, I don't know how you could pass up this wholesome family fun for the holidays. Check out the gallery below for an exclusive look at some of the pages from the upcoming book.