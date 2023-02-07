Dumbo and Cinderella Funko Pop Movie Posters Join the Disney 100 Collection

The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney began process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Naturally, they also partnered with Funko for a collection of Disney100 Pop figures, which continues today with the debut of Pop Movie posters inspired by the 1941 classic animated film Dumbo and the 1950 film Cinderella.

Pre-orders for the Dumbo and Cinderella Movie Poster Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth (with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code supplied at checkout) and here on Amazon. Funko also released a Oswald the Lucky Rabbit boxed Pop tee, which you can also grab here at Entertainment Earth. Oswald was the precursor to Mickey Mouse, and featured prominently in the first wave of Disney 100 Funko Pop figures. Details about that wave are available below, along with the full list of Disney Pops that launched at Funko Fair 2023,

Wave 2 of the Disney 100 Funko Pop lineup includes Funko Pop figures, Movie Moments, and Pop Rides figures featuring the likes of Snow White, Elsa, Cinderella, Tiana, Mary Poppins, Walt Disney with Dumbo and more. A breakdown of the collection can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Exclusives are highlighted.

Pre-orders for the common figures in the Disney100 lineup are also available to pre-order here on Amazon. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Pops released during Funko Fair 2023 right here via our master list.

As noted, the first wave of Disney100 Funko Pops go all the way back to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, which was the first mascot created by Walt Disney and the prototype for Mickey Mouse. The vintage character Pops feature black and white deco, and wave 1 includes standard Funko Pops, Pop Movie Posters, Movie Moments and SODA. These figures include the following:

The Disney100 celebration will continue throughout 2023, and you can expect to see more merch to drop here at shopDisney. Naturally, there will be plenty of events at the parks as well, and you can keep up with all of it right here.