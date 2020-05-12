Disney Launches a Bambi and Friends Dooney & Bourke Bag Collection

Dooney & Bourke has made the most of their Disney partnership over the years, producing luxury bags, purses, and wallets with gorgeous designs based on our favorite animated characters. Their Bambi and Friends lineup is certainly no exception.

The pattern designed by artist Caley Hicks has a serious springtime feel, and it features forest friends from Disney animated classics - Bambi, Thumper, and Flower (from Bambi), Owl, Squirrel, Robin, and Rabbits (from Sleeping Beauty), Tod and Copper (from The Fox and the Hound), and Meeko and Flit (from Pocahontas).

Originally created for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the Bambi and Friends Dooney & Bourke collection is available to order online via the links below in satchel, tote, and wristlet styles.

Bambi and Friends Satchel by Dooney & Bourke ($268) - Order at shopDisney

Bambi and Friends Shopper Tote by Dooney & Bourke ($298) - Order at shopDisney

Bambi and Friends Wristlet by Dooney & Bourke ($158) - Order at shopDisney

You can check out Disney's entire lineup of in-stock Dooney & Bourke designs right here. In addition to the Bambi and Friends lineup, there's a new Minnie Mouse collection in crossbody, satchel, tote, and hobo bag styles that's still available if you hurry.

On a related note, Disney recently launched a line of reusable cloth face masks that features themes based on our favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar characters - Baby Yoda, R2-D2, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Toy Story, The Hulk to name a few.

What's more, Disney will donating all of the profits from the masks to Medshare (up to $1 million) until September 30th. They are also donating one million cloth face masks for Medshare to distribute to "children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.". Pre-orders of the masks are available now through shopDisney in 4-packs for $19.99 in small, medium, and large sizes.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.