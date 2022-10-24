Disney Launches a Gorgeous Brave 10th Anniversary Merida Doll

Disney and Pixar are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated film Brave with a gorgeous, 17-inch tall limited edition Merida doll. The costume is super detailed and it includes a bow and arrow set along with a certificate of authenticity. That certificate will let you know where your doll falls among the 4900 that will be produced.

The Brave Merida doll is available to order here from shopDisney for $149.99 with free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. When it sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay for roughly twice the price. Additional limited edition Disney Princess dolls can be found at shopDisney right here. A complete breakdown of the features for the Merida doll can be found below.

Limited Edition of 4,900

Certificate of Authenticity

Plush velvet skirt

Embroidered, golden filigree at hem

Delicate beading on bodice

Pleated blouse

Draped sleeves

Metal cuff

Bow and three arrows

Quiver with golden embroidery

Beautifully styled hair in ringlets

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Comes in elegant window display packaging

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Disney and Pixar's Brave (2012)

Brave is streaming on Disney+ now. The synopsis reads:

"Set in the rugged and mysterious Highlands of Scotland, Disney / Pixar's "Brave" follows the heroic journey of Merida (voice of Kelly Macdonald), a skilled archer and headstrong daughter of King Fergus (voice of Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (voice of Emma Thompson). Determined to change her fate, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the unruly and uproarious lords of the land: massive Lord MacGuffin (voice of Kevin McKidd), surly Lord Macintosh (voice of Craig Ferguson) andcantankerous Lord Dingwall (voice of Robbie Coltrane), unleashing chaos in the kingdom. When she turns to an eccentric Witch (voice of Julie Walters), she is granted an ill-fated wish and the ensuing peril forces Merida to harness all of her resources-including her mischievous triplet brothers-to undo a beastly curse and discover the meaning of true bravery."