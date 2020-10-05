Disney's First Online Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Batuu Shipment Gets a Restock

Recently, Disney diverted cargo from Batuu, the home planet of the Disney Parks Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, and offered it online for the first time ever. The first wave of items included limited edition apparel and lightsabers, which sold out quickly. If you missed your chance, a second opportunity is happening right now. Disney has announced a restock of shipment #1.

You can shop the entire Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge collection here at shopDisney's Star Wars Trading Post. Inside you'll find the finest robes and tunics from the Outer Rim (in adults and kid's sizes), along with collectible lightsaber replicas from Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi Temple Guard, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Asajj Ventress. A smattering of t-shirts, pins, and accessories are also included in the collection. Keep in mind that orders of $75 or more ship free with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

As noted, these Galaxy's Edge items are limited editions, so when they're gone, they're gone for good. Additional Galaxy's Edge items will be added to the shopDisney link above in the near future, so stay tuned. While you're at it, you might want to grab one of these...

Ugly Christmas sweater enthusiasts have undoubtedly been on the edge of their seat waiting to find out what Disney and Lucasfilm had in mind for The Child (aka Baby Yoda) this year. Well, you can finally get some rest after you've secured the not-so-ugly Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian sweater pictured here.

This official Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Christmas sweater is available to order here at Merchoid for $54.99 with all taxes and shipping fees included. That's a pretty fantastic deal for a knitted sweater of this caliber. It's available in sizes XS to XXXL with male and female cuts while supplies last - which might not be long. The design features Baby Yoda in the pram front and center with frogs, The Mandalorian helmets, blasters, Christmas trees, and mythosaur emblems scattered throughout. Mando's Mudhorn signets are featured on both arms.

