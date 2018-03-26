Disney Tiki-Inspired Fashion Collection Arrives at Hot Topic

Hot Topic and Her Universe have unveiled a limited edition Disney fashion collection featuring retro tiki-inspired designs! It’s the perfect fashion collection for the summer.

The collection includes themes based on Moana, Peter Pan, Mickey, Lillo & Stitch and more. The collection has a little bit of everything, including dresses, skirts, tote bags, and button-up shirts. There’s even a Moana eyeshadow palette and two pairs of heels based on Lillo & Stitch and Peter Pan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop the entire collection here. Just keep in mind that many of the items are online exclusives – including plus sizes. At the moment, you can also save 25% on any piece in the collection with the purchase of a bag or tote. The Peter Pan Mermaid Lagoon Straw Tote Bag or the Moana Straw Crossbody Bag from the Disney tiki collection should do nicely, though you have tons of options when it comes to bags and totes.

On a related note, Hot Topic has been cranking out fashions and accessories based on Disney‘s The Little Mermaid for quite some time, but they’ve just launched a limited edition fashion collection “that’s all about Ariel”.

You can shop the entire The Little Mermaid collection right here, and the 25% off bag and tote deal applies to most of the items in the collection. The new releases that are part of the Ariel fashion collection include:

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Tie Dye Part of Your World Leggings

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Cold Shoulder Romper

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Striped Tank Top

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Top

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Pink Shortalls

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Mermaid Iridescent Mesh Shirt

Finally, the official lineup of Scoobynatural shirts has hit Hot Topic, and you can order them all right here along with tons of other Supernatural merch. Again, the 25% off bag and tote deal applies to most of the items in the collection, so take advantage while you can. The long-awaited Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover is set to air on The CW on March 29th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.