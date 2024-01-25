Disney Valentine's Day Apparel Collections Hit Hot Topic and BoxLunch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney fans can show themselves a little love this Valentine's Day with some adorable new fashion collections from Hot Topic and BoxLunch that feature iconic characters like Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Lilo & Stitch, and more. Pretty pink cardigans take center stage, but there are also dresses, tops, jeans, accessories, and more.

We'll start with BoxLunch, who have launched a Disney Minnie Mouse collection that's headlined by their exclusive pink poka dot cardigan ($64.90), and the this puff-sleeved dress covered in hearts and Minnie silhouettes ($54.90). However, this Minnie Mouse pink hockey jersey ($59.99) is also available if you would prefer something more appropriate for game day. You can shop the entire Minnie Mouse collection at BoxLunch right here.

Over at Hot Topic, they have also launched a Minnie Mouse collection alongside a larger Her Universe Valentine's Day Disney apparel collection that includes designs inspired by Winnie the Pooh, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Lilo & Stitch. Highlights of the full V-Day Disney collection include this Winnie the Pooh cupid cardigan, these Lilo & Stitch Angel Sweets mom jeans, and this Donald / Daisy Duck sailor top. You can shop the entire collection here at Hot Topic now. Note that all of the styles are on sale at the time of writing.

The Minnie Mouse collection dials down the pink and goes for the traditional black, white, and red color scheme. The collection includes a cardigan, retro-style dress, and shortalls that you can check out right here at Hot Topic. Again, all of the styles are currently on sale.

Still not enough? Disney has also launched a Valentine's Day shopDisney store with items that come straight from the Parks. We're particularly fond of this Carl & Ellie Valentine's Day Plush Set from the Pixar film Up and this The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington and Sally Tote Bag.