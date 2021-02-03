Donnie Darko Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Collector's Set

Fans of the 2001 sci-fi cult classic film Donnie Darko starring Jake Gyllenhaal can finally add it to their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection. The release comes from Arrow Video, who have packaged it in one of their Limited Edition sets for collectors.

The Donnie Darko limited edition set includes 4K restorations of both the theatrical and director's cut of the films, which were created under the supervision of director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster. It also includes a 100-page hardcover book, a double-sided fold-out poster, six double-sided collector's postcards, and special packaging with a reversible sleeve featuring original and new artwork by Luke Preece.

Pre-orders for the Donnie Darko 2-disc Limited Edition Collector's Set are live here on Amazon for $59.95 with a release date slated for April 27th. Note that you won't be charged for the set until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. A full breakdown of the contents and special features can be found below.

4K Blu-Ray Limited Edition / Complete Contents:

New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director's Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

100-page hardcover book featuring writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly, an introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary coverage, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Six double-sided collector's postcards

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Disc 1 – The Theatrical Cut:

Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval

Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko, a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko, containing interviews with writer-director Richard Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick, cinematographer Steven Poster, editor Sam Bauer, composer Michael Edwards, costume designer April Ferry, production designer Alec Hammond and actor James Duval

The Goodbye Place, Kelly's 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films

20 deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly

Trailer

Disc 2 – The Director's Cut:

Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith

The Donnie Darko Production Diary, an archival documentary charting the film's production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster

Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and cinematographer Steven Poster

Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It, They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary

Storyboard comparisons

B-roll footage

Cunning Visions infomercials

Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules

Galleries

Director's Cut trailer

TV spots

If you're unfamiliar with the film, the synopsis for Donnie Darko reads:

"Donnie is a troubled high school student: in therapy, prone to sleepwalking and in possession of an imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days, 06 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds. During that time he will navigate teenage life, narrowly avoid death in the form of a falling jet engine, follow Frank's maladjusted instructions and try to maintain the space-time continuum."

