Fisher-Price's My Home Office Playset Puts the Kids to Work

The pandemic has forced many companies to offer work from home options for their employees, and now kids as young as 3 can get in on the action. Fisher-Price's My Home Office Playset includes everything that a young go-getter needs to succeed in business - a laptop (with fabric apps), a wood smartphone and headset for urgent calls, and a coffee-style to-go cup to keep them maximizing profits through nap time.

By the looks of things, your kids will have a cushy job where all of their co-workers and clients are cats and dogs (if you bribe them with sweets maybe they'll put in a good word for you with the boss). They don't have to worry about distractions either. The Fisher-Price set isn't fully authentic to the work from home experience in that way. Perhaps if it included some sort of child doll, your kid could use their paycheck to buy a smaller My Home Office playset for it, and so on. Fisher-Price would rake it in.

That said, a listing for the Fisher-Price My Home Office set is live here on Amazon, but sold out at the time of writing. Odds are it will be restocked soon, but Bed Bath & Beyond has them in stock right here for $24.99 if you don't want to wait. The official description for the set reads:

"Better grab a latte to go, that report is due this morning and there’s a call with the dog across the street after naptime. With the Fisher-Price® My Home Office set, your preschooler is the boss of their own work stationat home, the local coffee shop, or the moon. This 8-piece pretend play set includes a pretend laptop, 4 fabric apps to attach to the computer screen, a wood smartphone and headset for all those important business calls, and a to-go cup for kids to sip their favorite beverage. Urgent call from the cat: the busy business requires immediate attention."

