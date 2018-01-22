Funko Unveils Garbage Pail Kids and Care Bears Pops at London Toy Fair

Hot on the heels of their super popular Jurassic Park Pop reveal, Funko has unveiled a ton of new releases at the London Toy Fair.

Clearly, the two biggest additions to the Funko family are definitely the Garbage Pail Kids and Care Bears lines as they have been on collector’s wish lists for years. Both lines are available to pre-order now, and you’ll find the links you need to secure your figures below.

Funko Garbage Pail Kids: Pre-Order Now For a May/June Release:

▪ Garbage Pail Kids Clark Can’t Pop! Vinyl Figure

▪ Garbage Pail Kids Beastly Boyd Pop! Vinyl Figure

▪ Garbage Pail Kids Ghastly Ashley Pop! Vinyl Figure

▪ Garbage Pail Kids Adam Bomb Pop! Vinyl Figure

Funko Care Bears: Pre-Order Now for a March/April Release:

▪ Care Bears Glitter Love-A-Lot Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

▪ Care Bears Good Luck Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure #355 (Includes Glitter Chase)

▪ Care Bears Cheer Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure #351 (Includes Glow-In-The-Dark Chase)

▪ Care Bears Tenderheart Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure #352

▪ Care Bears Grumpy Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure #353

▪ Care Bears Love-A-Lot Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure #354

▪ Care Bears Funshine Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure #356 (Includes Glow-In-The-Dark Chase)

▪ Bedtime Bear – Funko Shop Exclusive

▪ Flocked Grumpy Bear – Toys”R”Us Exclusive

In addition to the Garbage Pail Kids and Care Bears lines, Funko also unveiled Masters of the Universe Pint-Sized Heroes that include He-Man, Battle Cat, Teela, Man-At-Arms, Moss Man, the Sorceress and Orko. On Skeletor’s side you have Panthor, Beast Man, Trap Jaw, and Mer-Man. Faker, Evil-Lyn and Stratos will be exclusive to FYE. You can pre-order the display case here or a random 6-pack here.

Finally, Funko added new Pops and Mystery Minis to their Five Nights at Freddy’s lineup, several Marvel Rock Candy and Wobblers in the Thor: Ragnarok line, Cuphead Mystery Minis, Sailor Moon Mystery Minis, and Halo Pop figures. At the time of writing these figures were not up for pre-order, but that should change by the end of the day today, January 22nd. Keep tabs on the Funko blog for additional lines as they’re revealed today. You’ll be able to find the entire line of new Funko releases up for pre-order right here.

