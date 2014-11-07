Funko's Disney Big Hero 6 Super-Sized Baymax With Hairy Baby Pop Exclusive is Live

Hiro's personal healthcare companion Baymax from Disney's 2014 animated film Big Hero 6 is back with a new and very exclusive Funko Pop! The Baymax Pop figure is super-sized, and features Baymax holding Mochi the cat. If you recall, Baymax adorably refers to Mochi as "hairy baby" in the movie.

The Baymax with Mochi Funko Pop figure is a BoxLunch exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $22.90 while they last. Note that lucky customers will get a super rare glow-in-the-dark chase variant, which will be randomly shipped along with the standard versions. When it sells out, you should be able to find one here on eBay with a markup.

While you're at it, you might want to check out the Cyber Monday sales that are happening on Funko Pops at the moment. BoxLunch has plenty of sales going on Funko Pops that you might want to tag on to the Baymax exclusive.

If you're unfamiliar with Big Hero 6, or just need a refresher on the plot, an official synopsis is available below:

"Big Hero 6 is a heartfelt comedy adventure about robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who learns to harness his genius--thanks to his brilliant brother Tadashi and their like-minded friends: adrenaline junkie Go Go Tamago, clean freak Wasabi No-Ginger, chemistry whiz Honey Lemon and fanboy Fred. When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to his closest companion--a cutting-edge robot named Baymax--and transforms the group into a band of high-tech heroes determined to solve the mystery."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.