Funko's Dragon Ball Z 10-Inch Metallic Shenron Pop is Live

Funko has released several Dragon Ball Z Shenron Pop figure variants, but their latest version is the biggest to date. It measures a whopping 10-inches tall and features a metallic paint job that looks absolutely amazing based on the design featured here.

If you want to get your hands on one for your collection, head on over to Funimation and get your pre-order in. The metallic Shenron XL Pop is listed for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 30th. While you're there you might want to take advantage of the 14-day free trial that Funimation is currently running on their streaming service. You can cancel before you pay, but in the meantime you'll get ad-free access to their entire library of anime, subs and dubs, simultaneous streams and more. The Plus and Plus Ultra tiers also offer free shipping on Funimation Shop items - like the Shenron Pop.

On a related note, chess battles just got a lot more intense now that you can play with characters from the Dragon Ball Z anime. The set features a themed board and 18 awesome-looking, full-color busts with the following heroes and villains representing traditional chess pieces:

Heroes: Goku as King, Vegeta as Queen, Gohan & Piccolo as Bishops, Gotenks & Future Trunks as Knights, Android 18 & Krillin as Rooks and Super Ghost Kamikaze as Pawns.

Villains: Buu as King, Cell as Queen, Frieza & Android 19 as Bishops, Raditz & Nappa as Knights, Bojack & Broly as Rooks and Saibaiman as Pawns.

The Dragon Ball Z Collector's Chess Set is a GameStop exclusive that's available to order here for $47.99 after an instant savings of 20% that's triggered by a promotion they are currently running on collectibles. In addition to the discount, shipping is free.

