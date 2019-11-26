ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Funko Fans

Funko has had quite a year in 2019, and they’re only going to try and top it in 2020. With the holidays upon us though, it’s a time to celebrate the Funko goodness that is already on store shelves or is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate that than with a Christmas Party! The Mayor of Christmas Town Patty Noble more than agreed, so we threw a holiday party and invited all the POPs, and you might be surprised at who showed up. Not only that, but we figured you’d want to get some ideas for the Funko fan in your life, so we’ve gathered some of the coolest POPs in stores and a few deals all in one place just for you.

Before we get to the POPs though, Funko also recently joined up with Loungefly to offer up new gear for fans of Pokemon, Star Wars, Disney, and more, and we’ve listed some of our recent favorites from that line below, including an amazing Thor Mini-Backpack, a Toy Story Buzz Lightyear fanny pack, and a Star Wars A New Hope Character Backpack.

Alright, now it’s time to enjoy the Funko POP Christmas party with everyone else, so hit the next slide to check out some of the other delightful POPs and Funkoverse games that Funko has to offer this year and find that perfect gift for the Funko fan in your life!

POPTown: Peppermint Lane

First up is a collection that any Funko fan who is also enamored with the holiday season will absolutely love, and that’s the POPTown Peppermint Lane collection. As you can see in the image above, Mayor Patty Noble is all about celebrating the holiday season by inviting the POP community to a town function, and she stands next to the Town Hall, which actually lights up.

Mayor Noble is just one of several releases in the collection, and while none of them come with snow or Coca Cola Polar Bears included, we’re pretty sure you’re going to want to add them to your collection. You can find them all here at the Funko Shop. A breakdown is available below.

POPTown: Peppermint Lane

Santa’s House (Santa, Nutmeg)

Town Hall (Mayor Noble)

Post office (Frosty) – GameStop Exclusive

Crescent Diner (Alice)

Individual POPs

Santa Claus

Mrs. Claus

Mayor Patty Noble

Two-Pack Randy and Rob

Power Rangers

If there was a way to be a fly on the wall of this conversation between Moon Knight, Pumpkin Rapper, and Pudgy Pig, you totally would right? I mean, what on earth could they be talking about…actually, come to think of it, scratch that, we don’t want to know. It’s probably some disturbing food discussion done all in rhyme, and frankly, we can’t deal.

Much less disturbing are these great Funko deals on Power Rangers POPs.

Marvel and Gears of War

If you need someone to defend Peppermint Lane, you can’t really do better than the X-Men and Marcus Fenix, and they make quite the team. Think about it, if you saw this upon entering the town, would you start trouble? We think not, especially since one of them has a chainsaw on a gun, which should just about shut any trouble maker down. That said, we reached out to POP Fenix and he wanted it noted that he also loves tea time and fuzzy slippers, and didn’t want to be stereotyped by his rather aggressive gun.

You can check out some Marvel and Gears of War Pops below.

Christmas Cheer

We weren’t quite ready to leave Peppermint Lane just yet, and neither was Mrs. Claus (and her adorable cat), so we figured why not spread the Christmas cheer some more and take a look at some of the coolest Christmas themed POPs on the market.

Funkoverse

Funko doesn’t just make POPs of course, and they recently brought their beloved POP stylings to the tabletop courtesy of their new Funkoverse line. The line includes base sets for Funkoverse Harry Potter and Funkoverse DC, and they also offer smaller sets for Rick & Morty and Golden Girls.

You can grab all of the Funkoverse sets here Walmart, and you can check out our full review of Funkoverse DC right here! A breakdown of the current releases can be found below.

Funkoverse DC

Funkoverse DC Expansion

Funkoverse Harry Potter

Funkoverse Harry Potter Expansion

Funkoverse Rick & Morty

Funkoverse Golden Girls

Icons and Celebrities

While there are plenty of superheroes and movie characters in Funko’s various lines, they’ve also built up quite a roster of icons from advertising, music, and television as well. Some of them even decided to come to the big holiday celebration, including Brittany Spears, Dwight Schrute (The Office), and Chester Cheetah, who is having a riveting conversation with Rita Repulsa and we’re are definitely curious about what they have in common.

Rita doesn’t seem the Cheetos type (leaves orange stains on her staff), but hey, you never know right?

Disney & Deadpool

A large portion of Funko’s POP lineup includes characters that call Disney home, and that’s only increased since Disney bought Marvel, Star Wars, and Fox. Thanks to that deal the Disney umbrella now includes the merc with a mouth himself Deadpool, and as you can see he is all about celebrating the holidays.

Unfortunately, he got the wrong invite and thought this was a Thanksgiving celebration and not a Christmas one, hence his tray of delicious turnkey. Granted, people will enjoy the turkey, including Mayor Noble, Olaf, and Candy Cane, and they can’t help but appreciate Deadpool’s effort. He also made chimichangas, but he ate them all before he got to the party.

WWE

While you can’t see him, rest assured WWE’s John Cena made it to the party, though he decided to hide behind a Christmas tree instead of using his innate invisibility abilities. Unfortunately the giant green hat kind of gives him away, so much so that Becky Lynch pretty much spotted him immediately.

Alexa Bliss also made the holiday party, but while only three WWE superstars were able to show up to the festivities, Funko has a variety of options for WWE collectors, and you can check out some of our favorites below.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.