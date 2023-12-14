Funko Pops Are Buy 1 Get 2 Free At Hot Topic Today Only

Hot Topic is running a lightning sale on Funko Pops that lasts until 10pm ET on 12/14.

By Sean Fallon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've seen a lot of Funko deals this holiday season, but Hot Topic is clearly making some room in their inventory by running a 2 for 1 deal on a collection that includes over 100 figures. Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, Boruto, My Hero Academia, Star Wars, Marvel, DC are just a handful of the of the fandoms represented. The catch? You have to take advantage of the deal before 7pm PT / 10pm ET tonight, December 14th. Today also happens to be the cutoff date for standard holiday shipping,. 

You can shop Hot Topic's Funko 2 for 1 sale right here while it lasts. To help you get started, we've highlighted some standout figures in the list below. Again, this is a lightning deal, so take advantage while you can. 

See Funko Pop Deals at Hot Topic
  • Funko Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Pop! Moment Tanjiro & Nezuko Vs. Temple Demon Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive 
  • Funko Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Pop! Animation Nezuko Kamado Vinyl Figure - Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Marvel Daredevil Pop! Matt Murdock Vinyl Bobble-Head  – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko DC Comics Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Pop! Movies Aquaman Vinyl Figure – See at Hot Topic
  • Funko The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop! Jack Skellington Headless Vinyl Figure - Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Disney Winnie The Pooh Pop! Moment Christopher Robin With Pooh Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive 
  • Funko InuYasha Pop! Animation Shippo On Horse Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive 
  • Funko My Hero Academia Pop! Animation Setsuna Tokage Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive 
  • Funko Dragon Ball Z Pop! Animation Goku & Krillin Vinyl Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Pop! Animation Momoshiki Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Naruto Shippuden Pop! Animation Might Guy (Winking) Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive 
  • Funko SpongeBob SquarePants Pop! Animation SpongeBob & Patrick Vinyl Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive 
  • Funko Gotham Knights Pop! Games Harley Quinn Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Marvel Pop! Loki: Agent Of Asgard Vinyl Bobble-Head – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Pop! Emperor Palpatine Spectating Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Disney Peter Pan Pop! Peter And Shadow Vinyl Figure – Set Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Sanrio Hello Kitty And Friends Pop! Cinnamoroll Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Funko Sanrio Hello Kitty And Friends Pop! Pompompurin Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive 

You can keep up with the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Wednesday drops can be found here in our updating list

0comments
Start the Conversation

of