Funko Pop Exclusives Are Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off
We love a good BOGO sale on Funko Pops, and there's one happening right now that's more exciting than most. Entertainment Earth has kicked off a buy one, get one 50% off sale on a collection of nearly 700 Pops that includes a ton of retailer and Previews Exclusive figures.
You can shop Entertainment Earth's entire BOGO 50% off Funko sale right here until April 27th. The collection of Funko Pops that are available in the sale will likely evolve during that time, so make sure to lock down any of your favorites while you can. You might also want to check in down the line to see if they've added anything new. Note that shipping is free on orders over $49. Some highlights from the sale are listed below.
BOGO Funko Pop Exclusive Highlights:
- Dragon Ball Great Ape Goku 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure - Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Marvel Heroes Absolute Carnage Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure - Previews Exclusive
- Starship Troopers Tanker Bug 6-Inch Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure - 2020 Convention Exclusive
- Marvel Punisher War Machine Pop! Vinyl Figure - Previews Exclusive
- Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Heroes Thanos Snap 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure Case with Variant Comic - Previews Exclusive
- Marvel Heroes Professor Hulk 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure - Previews Exclusive
BOGO Funko Pop Common Figure Highlights:
- Saint Seiya Dragon Shiryu Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Saint Seiya Cygnus Hyoga Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Pokemon Ponyta Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Spider-Man Miles Morales Game Track Suit Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Disneyland 65th Anniversary Flying Dumbo Ride with Minnie Pop! Vinyl Ride
- Disneyland Casey Jr. Engine with Donald Duck Pop! Train
- Disneyland 65th Anniversary Mr. Toad Spinning Eyes Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Marvel Zombies MODOK Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Grumpy Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure
