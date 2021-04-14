Funko Pop Exclusives Are Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off

We love a good BOGO sale on Funko Pops, and there's one happening right now that's more exciting than most. Entertainment Earth has kicked off a buy one, get one 50% off sale on a collection of nearly 700 Pops that includes a ton of retailer and Previews Exclusive figures.

You can shop Entertainment Earth's entire BOGO 50% off Funko sale right here until April 27th. The collection of Funko Pops that are available in the sale will likely evolve during that time, so make sure to lock down any of your favorites while you can. You might also want to check in down the line to see if they've added anything new. Note that shipping is free on orders over $49. Some highlights from the sale are listed below.

BOGO Funko Pop Exclusive Highlights:

BOGO Funko Pop Common Figure Highlights:

