Hot Topic Launches a One-Day Funko Pop Flash Sale

Hot Topic has launched another one of their big one-day Funko Pop flash sales that offers prices as low as $5-$7 on individual Pops, 3 Pops for $25, and some big deals on their exclusives.

You can shop the “starting at $7” Funko Pop figure lineup right here (the prices actually go as low as $5). It includes figures from Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Disney, DC, and more. The 3 for $25 Pops are available here, and you’ll find gems the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, Ursula from the Little Mermaid, RWBY Pops, Dragon Ball Z Pops, Stranger Things Pops and more inside. Finally, the Hot Topic exclusive Pop figures are available here. You’ll have to hunt around for discounts in this section, but they’re in there. The most notable are the $15 deals on the Aladdin Disney Treasures box and the Cruella de Vil Pop Rides.

You can browse through Hot Topic’s entire Funko collection right here. Over 700 figures are up for grabs, and there are some 20% discounts that are separate from the flash sale thrown in for good measure. Again, the Funko Pop flash sale is only good until the end of the day today, July 25th, or while supplies last. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $60 or more.

In other Funko news, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin finally got a Pop figure yesterday – the same day that his daughter Bindi got engaged!

Actually there are two The Crocodile Hunter Funko Pops – one with Steve holding a crocodile and a Chase version (1 /6 rarity) holding a turtle. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. Note that the Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, so it’s a pretty safe bet that some of the proceeds from the sale and or licensing of this Pop figure will go towards their programs. The official image above seems to suggest as much.

