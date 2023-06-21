Funko's Mini Popapalooza: The Complete Pre-Order Guide
Funko has been confining most of their weekly Pop figure reveals to Wednesdays in recent months, often with themes. This week is a bit of a hodgepodge, with Pop figure releases that span TV, movies, sports, and music. Still, the collection of new Pop Rocks releases is pretty extensive, so we'll be keeping track of the new releases right here for your convenience.
Below you'll find a list of the new Funko Pop Rocks figures complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. This list will update throughout the day as new figures are added, so stay tuned throughout the day today, June 20th Note that US shipping is free with orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. We've also included the list of pre-orders from a similar Wednesday drop that occurred on April 19th.
Funko Pop Rocks Pre-Orders (June 21st – UPDATING):
- Ed Sheeran Bad Habits Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Ed Sheeran Bad Habits Diamond Glitter Funko Pop – Previews Exclusive
- Lenny Kravitz Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Eddie Van Halen – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson Thriller Funko Pop! Album Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Mariah Carey Rainbow Funko Pop! Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Rosalia Malamente Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- MTV 40th Anniversary Moon Person Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Joan Jett 5-Inch Vinyl Gold Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Aretha Franklin (Green Dress) Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Shakira Oral Fixation Pop! Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Shakira Wherever/Whenever Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Erykah Badu Tyrone Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Rocks Pre-Orders (April 19th):
- Janis Joplin Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Black Light – Funko Shop Exclusive
- Soundgarden Pop Album / Badmotorfinger – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Ghost Papa Emeritus IV Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Pop Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Michael Jackson Pop Album / Bad – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Michael Jackson Smooth Criminal Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- George Clinton Parliament-Funkadelic Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- AC/DC Bon Scott Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Usher Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- U2 Pop Deluxe Pop Album – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Slipknot Corey Taylor – Hot Topic Exclusive