Funko’s Supersized 10-Inch Bulls Michael Jordan Pop Figure is Live

Not surprisingly, Funko’s original Michael Jordan Pop figure from his heyday with the Chicago Bulls in the ’80s and ’90s was a massive hit. Now they’re following it up with something even bigger – literally.

Funko’s NBA Bulls Michael Jordan Pop figure measures 10-inches tall and can be pre-ordered right here for $34.99 with shipping slated for January. The standard Michael Jordan Pop figure is available here, and it’s part of a massive buy one, get one 50% off sale on select Funko Pops that includes over 3000 figures. Jump on that sale while you can because today, October 22nd, is your last chance.

Speaking of enormous Pop figures, Funko recently added a Pop figure to their Batman 80th anniversary collection that clocks in at a whopping 18-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops are 6 and 10-inches tall, as illustrated with the new Michael Jordan Pop.

If you have room for this enormous Batman Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for February.

