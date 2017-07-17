Game Of Thrones Backpacks Made With Dragon Skin And Valyrian Steel

Game of Thrones returned for Season 7 last night, and ThinkGeek is celebrating with some crazy, over-the-top bag designs. As you’ll see, they really went all out with the details.
My favorite bag of the bunch is definitely the Mother of Dragons Backpack. It features a dragon wing flap, dragon skin faux leather, lining patterned after a Valyrian steel blade, and brass talons poking out the back. A matching wallet is also available with the same dragon skin exterior and Valyrian lining. The full specs include:
• Officially-licensed HBO‘s Game of Thrones merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop
• Dragon wing flap closes with magnetic snap
• Main compartment folds over and has double zipper closure
• Two side pockets that zip
• Adjustable backpack straps
• Top handle for easy grab-and go action or hanging
• Lining patterned after a Valyrian steel blade
• GoT logo subtly embossed on the back
• Materials: Faux leather with satin polyester lining
• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent
• Imported
• Exterior Dimensions: 13″ Tall x 11.5″ Wide x 5″ Deep
• 2 Interior Pockets: 4.5″ Tall x 4″ Wide
• Interior Padded Laptop Pocket: 12″ Tall x 10″ Wide
Jon Snow’s Backpack looks like it needs a haircut, but the design is actually inspired by his cloak. The faux fur flap opens to display a copy of the Night’s Watch Oath – just in case you forget exactly what you’ve gotten yourself into. The full specs include:
• Officially-licensed HBO’s Game of Thrones merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop
• Faux fur flap reminiscent of Jon’s cloak
• Under the flap is a copy of the Night’s Watch Oath (the TV version)
• Open top with side snaps
• Open side pockets
• Direwolf printed above side pocket
• Padded and adjustable backpack straps
• Top handle for easy grab-and go action or hanging
• Materials: Faux leather with canvas and faux fur
• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent
• Exterior Dimensions: 14″ Tall x 11″ Wide x 6″ Deep
• Interior Padded Laptop Pocket: 15″ Tall x 11″ Wide
• 2 Exterior Side Bottle Pockets
• Imported
Finally, the Targaryen Bowler Bag can be worn over the shoulder or held as a bowler bag thanks to a removable, adjustable shoulder strap. The “front pocket is decorated with Targaryen sigil, square metal studs, and a pattern reminiscent of Meereen embossed on the material.” The full specs include:
• Officially-licensed HBO’s Game of Thrones merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop
• Double handles with removable, adjustable shoulder strap
• Front pocket decorated with Targaryen sigil, square metal studs, and a pattern reminiscent of Meereen embossed on the material
• Grey faux leather has a pattern like dragon’s skin
• Red GoT badge on back
• Materials: Faux leather with satin polyester lining
• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent
• Exterior Dimensions: 14″ Tall x 10″ Wide x 4″ Deep
• Front Pocket: 7″ Tall x 9″ Wide x 1.25″ Deep
• Interior Padded Tablet Pocket: 10″ Tall x 9″ Wide
• Interior Pocket: 5″ Tall x 7.75″ Wide
• Strap: 1.5″ Wide – Adjustable Length: 28″ to 52″ Long
• Imported
Check out the gallery to take a closer look at all of the Game of Thrones bag designs.