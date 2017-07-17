Game Of Thrones Backpacks Made With Dragon Skin And Valyrian Steel

Game of Thrones returned for Season 7 last night, and ThinkGeek is celebrating with some crazy, over-the-top bag designs. As you’ll see, they really went all out with the details.

My favorite bag of the bunch is definitely the Mother of Dragons Backpack. It features a dragon wing flap, dragon skin faux leather, lining patterned after a Valyrian steel blade, and brass talons poking out the back. A matching wallet is also available with the same dragon skin exterior and Valyrian lining. The full specs include:

• Officially-licensed HBO‘s Game of Thrones merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop

• Dragon wing flap closes with magnetic snap

• Main compartment folds over and has double zipper closure

• Two side pockets that zip

• Adjustable backpack straps

• Top handle for easy grab-and go action or hanging

• Lining patterned after a Valyrian steel blade

• GoT logo subtly embossed on the back

• Materials: Faux leather with satin polyester lining

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 13″ Tall x 11.5″ Wide x 5″ Deep

• 2 Interior Pockets: 4.5″ Tall x 4″ Wide

• Interior Padded Laptop Pocket: 12″ Tall x 10″ Wide

Jon Snow’s Backpack looks like it needs a haircut, but the design is actually inspired by his cloak. The faux fur flap opens to display a copy of the Night’s Watch Oath – just in case you forget exactly what you’ve gotten yourself into. The full specs include:

• Officially-licensed HBO’s Game of Thrones merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop

• Faux fur flap reminiscent of Jon’s cloak

• Under the flap is a copy of the Night’s Watch Oath (the TV version)

• Open top with side snaps

• Open side pockets

• Direwolf printed above side pocket

• Padded and adjustable backpack straps

• Top handle for easy grab-and go action or hanging

• Materials: Faux leather with canvas and faux fur

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Exterior Dimensions: 14″ Tall x 11″ Wide x 6″ Deep

• Interior Padded Laptop Pocket: 15″ Tall x 11″ Wide

• 2 Exterior Side Bottle Pockets

• Imported

Finally, the Targaryen Bowler Bag can be worn over the shoulder or held as a bowler bag thanks to a removable, adjustable shoulder strap. The “front pocket is decorated with Targaryen sigil, square metal studs, and a pattern reminiscent of Meereen embossed on the material.” The full specs include:

• Officially-licensed HBO’s Game of Thrones merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop

• Double handles with removable, adjustable shoulder strap

• Front pocket decorated with Targaryen sigil, square metal studs, and a pattern reminiscent of Meereen embossed on the material

• Grey faux leather has a pattern like dragon’s skin

• Red GoT badge on back

• Materials: Faux leather with satin polyester lining

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Exterior Dimensions: 14″ Tall x 10″ Wide x 4″ Deep

• Front Pocket: 7″ Tall x 9″ Wide x 1.25″ Deep

• Interior Padded Tablet Pocket: 10″ Tall x 9″ Wide

• Interior Pocket: 5″ Tall x 7.75″ Wide

• Strap: 1.5″ Wide – Adjustable Length: 28″ to 52″ Long

• Imported

Check out the gallery to take a closer look at all of the Game of Thrones bag designs.