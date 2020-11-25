GameStop's Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Begin Tonight

The biggest and best deals in GameStop's Black Friday 2020 ad are dropping tonight, November 25th, and there will be tons of deals for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There will also be deals on on apparel and collectibles - including Funko Pops.

GameStop's Black Friday 2020 deals will begin online right here starting today, November 25th at 6pm PST (9pm EST) and in-store on Black Friday proper, November 27th. Before we get into the deals, let's talk about the consoles that everyone is trying to get their hands on.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Console Black Friday Restocks at GameStop

Some wildly expensive PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console bundles have trickled into GameStop in recent days, and they will have very limited stock in-stores on Black Friday, November 27th (a minimum of two consoles per store). Note that Walmart will be restocking both standalone consoles tonight, November 25th.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Console Deals at GameStop

GameStop will be offering the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with 3 months of Nintendo Switch online for $299.99. Presumably, this bundle will be available to order at the 9pm EST Black Friday launch. It will also be available at Walmart tonight and at other retailers throughout the holiday season.

GameStop will also sell an exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a system with Blue and Red Joy-Con or Grey Joy-Con with a free collector’s set of four 16 oz. Mario glasses for $299.99.

The Best Black Friday Deals At GameStop

You can browse through GameStop's Black Friday 2020 ad right here. There will be tons of sales on games for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Standout deals include the following:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($47.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion ($32.99)

Just Dance 2021 ($26.99)

Super Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and other Nintendo Switch games ($26.99)

Note that many of the biggest PlayStation and Xbox game deals in GameStop's ad are already live via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Even more game deals will be available at Walmart tonight when they kick off their own Black Friday sale.

PC Gaming Deals:

50% off Sniper + Guild series PC gaming accessory bundle

25% off Gunnar glasses

50% off select gaming wired headsets

Collectibles Deals:

All $11.99 Funko Pops are buy 2, get 1 free

Buy 1, get 1 60% off on all trading cards

Ugly Christmas sweaters for $24.99

Buy a $4.99 bag and get 25% off all toys, apparel, collectibles, board games, and more

Pokemon TCG: Legends of Johto Collection for $24.99

T-Shirts for $9

