GameStop's Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Are Live Now

The biggest and best deals in GameStop's Black Friday 2020 ad are live starting today, November 26th, and there are tons of deals for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are also deals on on apparel and collectibles - including Funko Pops.

GameStop's Black Friday 2020 deals will are available online right here and will be available in-store on Black Friday proper, tomorrow November 27th. Before we get into the deals, let's talk about the consoles that everyone is trying to get their hands on.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Console Black Friday Restocks at GameStop

Some wildly expensive PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console bundles have trickled into GameStop in recent days, and they will have very limited stock in-stores on Black Friday, November 27th (a minimum of two consoles per store).

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Console Deals at GameStop

GameStop will be offering the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with 3 months of Nintendo Switch online for $299.99. GameStop will also sell an exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a system with Blue and Red Joy-Con or Grey Joy-Con with a free collector’s set of four 16 oz. Mario glasses for $299.99.

The Best Black Friday Deals At GameStop

You can browse through GameStop's video game doorbuster deals right here. There are tons of sales on games for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Standout deals include the following:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($47.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion ($32.99)

Just Dance 2021 ($26.99)

Super Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and other Nintendo Switch games ($26.99)

PC Gaming Deals:

You can shop GameStop's Black Friday PC gaming deals right here. Some standouts include:

50% off Sniper + Guild series PC gaming accessory bundle

25% off Gunnar glasses

50% off select gaming wired headsets

Collectibles Deals:

You can shop GameStop's Black Friday deals on collectibles right here. Some standouts include:

All $11.99 Funko Pops are buy 2, get 1 free

Buy 1, get 1 60% off on all trading cards

Ugly Christmas sweaters for $24.99

Buy a $4.99 bag and get 25% off all toys, apparel, collectibles, board games, and more

Pokemon TCG: Legends of Johto Collection for $24.99

T-Shirts for $9

