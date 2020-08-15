GameStop'sPro Day Sale Is On Today Only

GameStop has launched another big sale for their PowerUp Rewards Pro members that includes over $1300 in savings on new and used games, controllers, collectibles, and more. However, the sale is only good until the end of the day today, August 15th. Here's the breakdown...

First off, if you want to take advantage of the deals, you'll need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member. You can sign up for that here (you'll get a 5000 point bonus when signing up or renewing). After that, you can go nuts browsing the Pro Day sale items here at GameStop. Some of the highlights include:

Over 50% off select games pros love, including The Show 20, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, Just Dance 2020

Only $29.99 each on pre-owned DUALSHOCK 4 or Xbox Wireless controllers

Get $10 game coin to use on your next purchase when you pre-purchase Madden NFL 21 or NBA 2K21

$30 extra credit with every Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch system traded

Buy 2 get 1 free all pre-owned Xbox One and PS4 games

PowerUp Rewards Pro Members get even more: become a PUR member and get double points when you shop online or 5,000 points when you sign up or renew as a pro

3 for $25 on all $11.99 Funko Pops / $10 select Funkoverse Board Games

$9 Regular Priced T-Shirts

Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag for $99.99

You can check out even more deals via the flyer below.

Flyer 1:

Flyer 2:

Flyer 3:

