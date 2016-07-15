Ghostbusters Trap Incense Burner Captures Scented Ghosts

Have you or any of your family ever seen a spook, specter, or ghost? Did it smell like patchouli? Sandalwood perhaps? If the answer is yes, don't wait another minute. Get yourself one of these officially licensed Ghostbuster ghost trap incense burners right away.

The Ghostbusters Ghost Trap incense burner is an accurate replica of the prop from the film with intricate painted details, a hinged lid for easy access to the incense holder, and an airflow design that mimics a smoking trap with a ghost inside. The trap comes via Numskull Designs who are offering pre-orders through their Geek Store shop for $59.99 with shipping slated for March. You can see it in action in the video below.

In other Ghostbutsters merch news, LEGO recently released a new ECTO-1 set, which is based on the version featured feaured in the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. They're touting it as the "largest and most detailed LEGO brick recreation" of the converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance yet, and it certainly looks like a highly accurate model.

The LEGO Ghostbusters 10274 ECTO-1 is a 2352-piece set that features working steering, an extending rear gunner seat, a trapdoor, and accessories like a remote ghost trap vehicle that can be released with a lever on the roof, a proton pack, a tracking antenna on the roof rack, and more. It even has a worn appearance to match the ECTO-1 in Afterlife.

The ECTO-1 LEGO set is listed right here at the LEGO shop for $199.99. It was sold out at the time of writing, but a restock should be coming soon.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman and stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Paul Rudd, all of which are newcomers to the franchise. Unlike the previous reboot, Afterlife will continue the story of the first two films and bring back original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on June 11th, 2021.

