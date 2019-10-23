Save 20% on Harry Potter Hogwarts Coaches Jackets

Hot Topic is putting another spin on Harry Potter Hogwarts house fashions, and this one is perfect for the chilly fall weather. A range of Hogwarts house coaches jackets have been released with a satin finish and drawstring hood, a letter patch on the chest, appliques for the Gryffindor lion, Ravenclaw raven, Hufflepuff badger, and Slytherin snake on the sleeve (along with a Hogwarts patch), and the house name on the back.

You can grab the Harry Potter coaches jackets right here with a 20% discount ($59.92 – $63.12) in sizes SM to 3X while they last. Note that today, October 23rd, is the last day of Hot Topic’s online buy one, get one 50% off sale, so there are a lot of additional bargains to be had on everything from fashions to Funko Pops. Jump on it before the countdown timer hits zero.

If you’re interested in something even warmer, a new lineup of Harry Potter Hogwarts house jackets was recently released that provide the ultimate protection against cold / freezing spells. They also do a fine job of keeping you warm while watching a Quidditch match in the chilly weather.

You can order the Harry Potter puffy jackets right here in Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw styles for $84.99 in sizes S to XXL with free shipping slated for December (note that the Hufflepuff style will be available in that link soon). In addition to the padding, the jackets also feature embroidered house badges. We recall that ThinkGeek / GameStop released similar Harry Potter jacket styles several years ago, but these appear to be much higher quality. Photos on the product page will give you a closer look at all of the detail.

