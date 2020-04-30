Six New Harry Potter LEGO Sets Include Centaur Minifigures and a Mechanical Hedwig

LEGO has added to their vast Harry Potter lineup with six new sets that include gems like the first centaur minifigures, an Attack on the Burrow set that includes 8 minifigures, and a mechanical Hedwig set with giant 13-inch flapping wings!

You'll find a breakdown of each of the sets in the gallery below. Pre-orders for these sets are expected to go live here at LEGO.com starting today, April 30th with a release date slated for August 1st. Pre-orders should be available at other retailers like Amazon and Walmart in the coming days / weeks, though there are a couple of exclusives. The Attack on the Burrow set will be a Target exclusive in the U.S. and the mechanical Hedwig will be exclusive to Barnes & Noble.

