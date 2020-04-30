Six New Harry Potter LEGO Sets Include Centaur Minifigures and a Mechanical Hedwig
LEGO has added to their vast Harry Potter lineup with six new sets that include gems like the first centaur minifigures, an Attack on the Burrow set that includes 8 minifigures, and a mechanical Hedwig set with giant 13-inch flapping wings!
You'll find a breakdown of each of the sets in the gallery below. Pre-orders for these sets are expected to go live here at LEGO.com starting today, April 30th with a release date slated for August 1st. Pre-orders should be available at other retailers like Amazon and Walmart in the coming days / weeks, though there are a couple of exclusives. The Attack on the Burrow set will be a Target exclusive in the U.S. and the mechanical Hedwig will be exclusive to Barnes & Noble.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig
75979 LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig ($39.99) - 630 pieces, with a wingspan of over 13” and a beak-to-tail measurement of over 7”
LEGO Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Umbridge's Encounter
75967 LEGO Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter ($29.99) - 253 pieces: The full model measures over 4” (12cm) high and Grawp stands over 5” (13cm) high. Includes minifigures or Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Dolores Umbridge as well as the centaurs that fans have been clamoring for.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower
75969 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower ($99.99) 971 pieces including 8 minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Horace Slughorn, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Ron Weasley, Lavender Brown and Draco Malfoy. The model measures over 15” (40cm) high, 11” (29cm) wide and 6” (17cm) deep and connects seamlessly with LEGO Hogwarts sets 75953, 75954 and 75948.
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive
75968 LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive ($69.99) - 797 pieces including 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley Dursley, Vernon Dursley, Petunia Dursley and Dobby. The house measures over 6” (17cm) high, 6” (16cm) wide and 4” (12cm) deep and the car is over 4” (12cm) long.
LEGO Harry Potter Attack on The Burrow
75980 LEGO Harry Potter Attack on The Burrow ($99.99) - 1,047 pieces including 8 minifigures: Ron, Ginny, Arthur and Molly Weasley, Nymphadora Tonks, Bellatrix Lestrange, Fenrir Greyback and Harry Potter. The Weasley family house measures over 13” (34cm) high, 8” (22cm) wide and 7” (18cm) deep.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement
75966 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement ($19.99) - 193 pieces including 3 minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood. The full model, when connected, measures over 2" (7cm) high, 7" (19cm) long and 2" (6cm) deep. The different sections of the set can be attached in a variety of configurations.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.