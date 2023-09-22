Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Hasbro is making some changes for their Pulse Con event for 2023. This year, their annual fandom-focused collectibles event will take place earlier than usual and it will be condensed into a single day of product-focused content. There will be new merch for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, and Magic the Gathering, and all will be be revealed today, September 22nd between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm ET (8 am PT / 1 pm PT). You'll be able to watch in real-time via the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, but if you want to skip right to the pre-orders, here's what you need to know. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live! See gallery below.

Hasbro notes that their will be over 30 new product reveals in total, and pre-orders will kick off at 4pm for Hasbro Pulse Premium Members (includes convention exclusives), but everyone else will get their chance to score collectibles from the Marvel Legends Series, Star Wars Black Series / Vintage Collection, G.I. Joe Classified Series, Transformers lineup and more at major retailers starting at 5pm ET. At that time, you'll be able to find these pre-orders here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The gallery below will be updated with info on the new products complete with direct retailer links shortly after the launch, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at some of the Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 Exclusive items that will be up for grabs:

TRANSFORMERS Legacy Evolution Armada Universe Powerlinx Hot Shot and Armada Universe Jolt

Star Wars: The Black Series Starkiller & Troopers

Marvel Legends Series Detroit Steel

G.I. JOE Classified Series Crimson Strike Team: Baroness, Tomax, & Xamot, 82

Images are available in the gallery below.

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 Brand Panel List

Marvel: "Join Marvel product experts from Hasbro for exciting reveals and announcements during the 2023 Pulse Con Marvel Legends Series panel. This year's panel promises never-before-seen Marvel figures from Hasbro, and will feature Hasbro's Dwight, Ryan and Dan to discuss exciting news around the popular Marvel Legends product line from Hasbro."

Star Wars: "During this panel, fans can join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams, including Jing, Chris, Priya, Emily, and Eric as they talk about the popular Star Wars line from Hasbro, including the Black Series and the Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises..."

Magic: The Gathering: "Find out what's coming soon from Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair. Join Wizards of the Coast's Senior Business Manager Emily and Global Product Marketing Manager Steve as they reveal new cards and upcoming collaborations between Hasbro and Magic: The Gathering."

TRANSFORMERS: "We're kicking off a momentous celebration of product: 40 years of Transformers products! Join the Hasbro Transformers Marketing and Design teams as they unite over the next chapter of the Transformers Legacy Generations line. The festivities continue as we will induct a new member to our Hall of Fame – quite a legendary human."

G.I. JOE: Yo Joe! "It's always a good time for Emily, Lenny, and Tony to discuss new top-secret and exciting reveals from the G.I. JOE Classified Series. You won't want to miss this Pulse Con panel, including a special appearance from our fantastic toy photographer Matthew Cohen (@shootingthegalaxy)."

Power Rangers: Ranger Nation - "Tune in for the Power Rangers panel at Pulse Con with Emily and Jordan. You don't want to miss out on all the exciting toy news and a sneak peek of the highly anticipated "Power Rangers Cosmic Fury" series, which will have a special guest appearance by Executive Producer Simon Bennett. It's going to be morphinominal!"

Dungeons & Dragons: Find out what's just released and coming in the next few months from D&D, including fan-favorite themes revisited. Hasbro's Marketing Manager Emily shares the excitement of the newest supplements for the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game.