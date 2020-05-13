Hello Kitty and CASETiFY Join Forces for Cute iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Accessory Collections

Sanrio's Hello Kitty and tech case-maker CASETiFY are collaborating on two capsule collections featuring adorable accessories that are compatible with the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods 1/2, AirPods Pro, MacBooks, iPads, and more.

First up we have the food-themed Mini Mart Collection, which features special edition Floaty Cases, fruit sticker and milk case-style designs and more. The Signature Collection features classic designs such as ​her red bow, blue jumper, and LBW (little black whiskers) on tons of accessories. Additionally, the collection will also introduce the 2-in-1 Grip Stand and a UV tech sanitizer:

"First, fans will be able to dress their tech in the new adhesive 2-in-1 Grip Stand, available in four designer prints. Disguised as a Mini Mart essential bandage, the strap is engineered for easy smartphone handling, offering a cute way to grip and stand up portable tech. Additionally, customers will be able to shop CASETiFY’s first-ever printed UV tech sanitizer. Lined with mercury-free sanitizing lamps, and equipped with an embedded wireless charger, customers can disinfect their screens and replenish their iPhone batteries in true Hello Kitty fashion, retailing $120 USD."

Interested parties should head on over to CASEiTIFY's Hello Kitty page starting today, May 13th to get on the waitlist that grants early access to the collection on launch day, May 22nd. If you want to avoid sell outs, this is the way to go.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.