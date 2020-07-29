Here's How to Get NECA's TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze Tokka and Rahzar 2-Pack

If you've had trouble in the past getting your hands on NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures via traditional retail, we have some good news for you. The upcoming 7-inch TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze Tokka and Rahzar 2-Pack should be available to anyone that can get their pre-order in within a week's time. Here's how it works...

The Tokka and Rahzar 2-Pack will skip the traditional Walmart or Target retail release in favor of direct pre-orders through thenecastore.com starting on Friday July 31st and running through Friday August 7th. Customers in the US and over 20 international countries will have that week (and that week only) to place their pre-order. Once the window closes, you'll have to rely on eBay.

It appears that these figure packs will be made to order, so everyone that wants one should be able to get one (limit of 2 per person). Plus, the week-long window gives fans plenty of time. You can take a closer look at the figures in the gallery below.

While you wait for the pre-orders to start, make sure to check out the TMNT Ninja Elite Series Action Figure Set that was released by Playmates earlier this week. They're 6-inch scale figures of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello with 34 points of articulation and a classic look. You can grab the entire set here at Entertainment Earth for $94.99 with free shipping slated for January while it lasts.

