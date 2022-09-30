Here's Where to Get Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Exclusives: Day 2
Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event offers two days of product reveals fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Transformers, GI Joe, Avalon Hill, Magic: The Gathering, Indiana Jones and more. It's going to be a lot to take in, but we're keeping track of all the new releases right here so you don't have to. Below you'll find all of the info you need along with a breakdown of the new releases with pre-order links as the information becomes available, so make sure to check back here on both days of the Pulse Con 2022 event for updates.
On September 30th and October 1st, Hasbro will begin their Pulse Con panels at 8am PT / 11am ET and 10am PT / 1pm ET respectively and wrap them up around 11am PT / 2pm ET. The livestream will be available to watch here at the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, and Hasbro will donate two toys or games to Toys for Toys for every viewer of Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 (up to 60,000 pieces).
Looking for a sneak peek? We've got you covered. You can expect to see the following items launch during Pulse Con 2022:
- The Vintage Collection The Rescue Set Multipack
- The Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO
- Star Wars Black Series Holiday Figures
- G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot
- Transformers: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2- Pack
- Magic The Gathering (new Secret Lair drop)
- New Indiana Jones products celebrating the classic films
- Selfie Series launch
Marvel Legends X-Men: The Animated Series Cyclops VHS Figure
Hasbro Pulse Premium early access pre-orders will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET, and retailer listings will go live at 3pm PT / 6pm ET each day. Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all Pulse Con items regardless of price, and they will have the items up immediately after launch, so this link will be your secret weapon after 6pm ET. Note that a standard wave of new Hasbro merch for October 2022 will likely be mixed in with Pulse Con exclusives after 12am EST on October 1st.
Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Orders / Day 1 (UPDATING):
Marvel:
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS – Pre-order at shopDisney / Hasbro Pulse
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT- Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO AVALANCHE – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL, ELEKTRA, AND MARVEL'S BULLSEYE MULTIPACK – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN - Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
Power Rangers:
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Charge Blue Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wild Force Putrid 6-Inch Action Figure - Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Fury Green Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Beast Morphers Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers X Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Cammy Stinging Crane Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure –Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers X Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Ken Soaring Falcon Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project In Space Astro Megazord 1:144 Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Dungeons & Dragons:
- Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Series Bobby and Uni 6-Inch Action Figures – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Series Hank 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Series Diana 6-Inch Action Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Transformers:
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Dinobot Sludge – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Soundblaster – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Dinobot Slug – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Breakdown – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Needlenose – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Armada Hot Shot – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Scraphook – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Voyager Tarn – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Voyager Leo Prime – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon