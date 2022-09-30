Here's Where to Get Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Exclusives: Day 2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event offers two days of product reveals fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Transformers, GI Joe, Avalon Hill, Magic: The Gathering, Indiana Jones and more. It's going to be a lot to take in, but we're keeping track of all the new releases right here so you don't have to. Below you'll find all of the info you need along with a breakdown of the new releases with pre-order links as the information becomes available, so make sure to check back here on both days of the Pulse Con 2022 event for updates.

On September 30th and October 1st, Hasbro will begin their Pulse Con panels at 8am PT / 11am ET and 10am PT / 1pm ET respectively and wrap them up around 11am PT / 2pm ET. The livestream will be available to watch here at the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, and Hasbro will donate two toys or games to Toys for Toys for every viewer of Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 (up to 60,000 pieces).

Looking for a sneak peek? We've got you covered. You can expect to see the following items launch during Pulse Con 2022:

Hasbro Pulse Premium early access pre-orders will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET, and retailer listings will go live at 3pm PT / 6pm ET each day. Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all Pulse Con items regardless of price, and they will have the items up immediately after launch, so this link will be your secret weapon after 6pm ET. Note that a standard wave of new Hasbro merch for October 2022 will likely be mixed in with Pulse Con exclusives after 12am EST on October 1st.

