Here's Where to Get Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Exclusives: The Complete List
Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event is in the books with two days of product reveals that took place on September 30th and October 1st for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Transformers, GI Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Indiana Jones and more. It was a lot to take in, but we've kept track of all the new releases right here so you don't have to. Below you'll find all of the info you need along with a breakdown of the new releases with pre-order links.
Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all Pulse Con 2022 items regardless of price, and you can find most of the Pulse Con pre-orders right here. Exclusives released during the event are highlighted in the list below.
Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Orders / Day 1:
Marvel:
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS – Pre-order at shopDisney / Hasbro Pulse
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT- Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO AVALANCHE – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL, ELEKTRA, AND MARVEL'S BULLSEYE MULTIPACK – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN - Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
Power Rangers:
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Charge Blue Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wild Force Putrid 6-Inch Action Figure - Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Fury Green Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Beast Morphers Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers X Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Cammy Stinging Crane Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure –Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers X Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Ken Soaring Falcon Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project In Space Astro Megazord 1:144 Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Dungeons & Dragons:
- Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Series Bobby and Uni 6-Inch Action Figures – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Series Hank 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Series Diana 6-Inch Action Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Transformers:
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Dinobot Sludge – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Soundblaster – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Dinobot Slug – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Breakdown – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Needlenose – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Armada Hot Shot – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Scraphook – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Voyager Tarn – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Voyager Leo Prime – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Selfie Series:
- Hasbro Selfie Series – See at Hasbro Pulse
Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Orders / Day 2:
G.I. Joe:
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Mad Marauders Gabriel Barbecue Kelly Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch CRIMSON BAT Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Stuart Outback Selkirk Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I.Joe Classified Series Vincent R."Falcon" Falcone Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- Nerf LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
Indiana Jones:
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones (Raiders of the Lost Ark) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Major Arnold Thot – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Marion Ravenwood – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Sallah – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Rene Belloq – Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones Retro Collection Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Indiana Jones Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Star Wars:
- Star Wars The Black Series Cassian Andor (Andor) 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Bix Caleen (Andor) 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Luthen Rael (Andor) 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Axe Woves (The Mandalorian) 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Black Series Mon Mothma Andor 6-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Wicket the Ewok Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Princess Leia (Endor) Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Han Solo (Endor) Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Biker Scout Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Lando Calrissian Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Black Series Omega (Kamino) – Coming Soon
- Star Wars Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Cassian Andor Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Vel Sartha Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Modal Nodes – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rescue Set Multipack – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Hunter – Coming Soon
Magic the Gathering:
Magic the Gathering x Transformers The Brothers' War – Pre-order on Amazon