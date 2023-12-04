Holiday BOGO 50% Off Sale Includes Thousands of Toys and Collectibles
Over 10,000 items are eligible that cover Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, anime, and much more.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are behind us, but there is one more huge sale happening for anyone that still has toys and collectibles on their shopping list. Entertainment Earth is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off in-stock sale that includes over 10,000 items at the time of writing. Eligible items include action figures, statues, and toys from companies like Hasbro, Super7, Funko, Banpresto, Good Smile, and much more. If you want to maximize the deal, here's what you need to know.
First off, US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79, so make sure to enter that code in the "Payment and Billing" section when you check out. Naturally, if you are interested in expensive items, you'll generate the most significant savings. You can sort the eligible items by price (high to low) right here. Top items will likely sell out quickly, and you can sort the list by bestsellers here. Additional links that you might find useful in your search can be found below. Keep in mind that EE's Under the Tree sale will run until December 10th, so you have time to receive your order for gift-giving.
