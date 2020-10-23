Hot Topic Black Friday Preview Deals Are Live: B2G1 Funko Pops, $5 Tees and More

Black Friday deals at Hot Topic are kicking off today, October 23rd, with a preview sale that features buy 2, get 1 free Funko Pops and buy 1, get 1 for $5 tees. They're also taking 30% off pretty much everything else until the sale ends on October 26th.

You can shop the entire Hot Topic Black Friday preview sale right here, but we're highlighting some of the standout deals below. This includes some of their big collections from Disney, anime, Harry Potter, Halloween horror and more.

Funko Pop Deals

Hot Topic's collection of B2G1 free Funko Pops can be found right here. Over 300 figures are included - even Hot Topic exclusives. Some standouts include this 10-inch Skeletor, the Dragon Ball Super Fused Zamasu (Enlargement) exclusive, this Resident Evil Tyrant exclusive, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pop Town.

T-Shirt Deals

Hot Topic made the vast majority of their t-shirt collection eligible for the B1G1 $5 sale, so there are over 100,000 items to choose from. You can browse them all right here, using the toolbar to break it down. Here are some popular themes that you might want to check out:

30% Off Sale

On top of the deals on t-shirts and Pop figures, Hot Topic is taking 30% off a huge chuck of their remaining merch. This includes face masks, anime gear, collectible figures, and more. They're also taking up to 70% off backpacks.

Again, Hot Topic's Black Friday preview sale ends on October 26th, so take advantage of it while you can.

