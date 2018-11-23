Hot Toys For Black Friday: Where to Find Them Without Toys ‘R’ Us

The absence of Toys “R” Us is definitely being felt this Black Friday. For parents and kids alike, nothing beats the memory of wandering down Toys “R” Us aisles looking for the hottest toys for holiday gifts. Naturally, the Amazons, Walmarts, and Targets of the world are chomping at the bit to fill the void, and they are definitely the place to go if you’re looking for the big mainstream stuff. However, if you want to expand your options to include some really unique toys and collectibles, you might want to check out the Black Friday holiday deals we’ve listed below.

Again, shopping online doesn’t quite offer the same experience as Toys “R” Us once did, but Entertainment Earth was one of the companies that picked up a lot of their exclusives after the liquidation. They are also one of the best places on the planet to get stuff like Funko Pops, Marvel/DC Comics/Star Wars toys, high-end collectibles, and more. Currently, their Black Friday sale features items up to 80% off and all in-stock items ship free for a limited time. You should also check out their collection of Funko Pops and bestselling in-stock items.

GeekStore is the retail arm of the design firm Numskull, who have been dreaming up some extremely awesome products for the likes of Disney, Marvel, Sony, Warner Bros., and more in recent years. You can shop their Black Friday sale right here (shipping is free on orders over $40). Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Up to 70% off on official gaming, movie, TV, and comic book merchandise

Official Xmas sweaters from $22.99

Up to $10 off Spyro the Dragon merch (select items; 3D mug is 50% off)

Official hoodies from $9.99 (Street Fighter, Tekken, Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Mega Man, Assassin’s Creed, Fallout, Zelda, Black Panther, Rick & Morty)

Up to 50% off official pin badge sets (Fallout, Rick & Morty, Adventure Time, Spyro, Ni no Kuni, PlayStation)

Pokémon, Mario, Avengers, and PlayStation leggings for $5 off, official Destiny, Harry Potter, and Skyrim onesies up to 50% off, and much more

Odds are you are familiar with ThinkGeek, who have established quite a reputation for creating super unique products for pretty much every major fandom. You can find their selection of Black Friday offerings right here (shipping is free on orders over $35), and it includes four daily doorbusters that switch out each day at 10am EST. If you want to pick up stuff like the legendary Death Star waffle maker and Marvel Thor hammer tool set, today would be a good day to do it.

Finally, LEGO is always a slam dunk holiday gift, and you might want to check out their Black Friday offerings before shopping at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and the like. The sale offers up to 30% off a selection of 250 sets, minifigs, and more. You can shop it all right here, and keep in mind that you can get an exclusive limited edition holiday LEGO set with purchases over $99. All online orders ship free for a limited time.

