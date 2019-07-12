Iggy Pop Finally Gets Funko Poppity Popped

James Newell Osterberg Jr. has been Iggy Pop since the ’60s, but Funko just made his Pop status official. Indeed, Iggy has taken his rightful place along side other legendary musicians in Funko’s Pop Rocks lineup. A variant with Iggy covered in blood would have been ideal, but still.

Funko’s Iggy Pop Pop is available to pre-order right here. You and your Iggy Pop will be able to fire up classic albums like Lust for Life and The Stooges Raw Power together starting in October. That having been said, there’s another iconic music persona that’s long overdue for a Funko Pop, but Mattel beat them to the punch…

Indeed, Mattel recently released a David Bowie Barbie doll which seems like something that Bowie fans will either love, hate, or love to hate. Actually, the latter appears to be true, because we can confirm that it’s been a hot seller, so get your pre-order in right here while you can. It’s priced at $49.99 with a release date set for July.

As you can see, Barbie is basically cosplaying as David Bowie from his Ziggy Stardust era. The doll is also part of the Barbie Gold Label Collection, which means that 20,000 or less will be made worldwide, so, again, you might want to jump on this sooner rather than later.

