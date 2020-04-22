Kodak's World's Largest Puzzle Will Keep You Occupied During the Quarantine and Beyond

Enjoy puzzles? Have some time on your hands with the coronavirus quarantine? Kodak's new 51,300-piece "World's Largest Puzzle" will keep you occupied during the quarantine and beyond. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if it took a lifetime to finish.

The puzzle is actually 27 separate 1,900-piece puzzles that interlock to create one giant puzzle that measures a whopping 28.5-feet x 6.25 feet when completed. The puzzles feature professionally photographed landmarks from around the world like the Statue of Liberty and NYC skyline, the Colosseum in Italy, the Taj Mahal in India, Mount Fuji in Japan and more.

Unfortunately, getting your hands on this massive puzzle is easier said than done at the moment. Despite a price tag that ranges from $400 to $600 depending on where you shop, it is currently sold out everywhere. However, keep tabs on the links below for a restock - particularly at Amazon and Walmart who have been selling the puzzle for close to $400:

In addition to the links above, you might want to keep tabs on eBay if you're willing to pay a premium. Odds are some of these puzzles will turn up there in the near future.

Kodak's puzzle takes the World's Largest Puzzle crown from Ravensburger and their 40,320-piece Disney Memorable Moments set. Again, getting your hands on this puzzle is very difficult at the moment, but keep tabs on the links below for a restock. If you're a Disney fan that's game for an epic jigsaw puzzle challenge, this is the one to get. It's also significantly cheaper than the Kodak puzzle.

