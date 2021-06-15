LEGO Unveils the 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar Brick-Built Sneaker Set

LEGO entered into a long-term partnership with adidas last year, but we have to admit that we didn't see a brick-built sneaker set coming. It's a brilliant idea though - a 731-piece replica of the classic adidas Originals Superstar silhouette that comes complete with real shoelaces and shoebox packaging. They're also releasing a new pair of actual LEGO-inspired adidas shoes to match.

The LEGO 10282 adidas Originals Superstar set measures over 12 cm high (4.7-inches), 27 cm (10.6-inches) long and 9 cm wide (3.5-inches) with a display stand and plaque. The replica includes the adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and serrated 3 stripes mark. It also includes 17 extra LEGO elements so you can build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. Guess you'll have to buy two sets if you want a pair! LEGO fans know how it goes.

The adidas LEGO set will be available to order here at LEGO.com starting on July 1st (most likely at 9pm PT June 30th / 12am ET July 1st) for $79.99. It will also be available here at adidas.com - though it might launch there around 7am PT / 10am ET on July 1st. Needless to say, the set probably won't last long - especially if many fans buy two.

The actual adidas Originals LEGO Superstar sneakers that are being paired with this release come in adult sizes that feature a classic white and black leather construction with a LEGO-brick pattern three stripes, shelltoe, and heel tab. It's topped off with gold foil accents. A version in kid's sizes add colorful elements. Both are pictured in the gallery below.

The adidas Originals LEGO Superstar Sneakers will be available here at adidas.com for around $170 starting on July 1st (probably around 7am PT / 10am ET). Kids sizes will be available for $60 - $67.

Needless to say, Sneakerheads and LEGO collectors will definitely want to get their hands on the brick set and the actual sneakers, so make sure to be ready on the launch date. Additional images can be found in the gallery below.

