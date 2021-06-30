LEGO 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar Brick-Built Sneaker Set Launches Tonight

LEGO entered into a long-term partnership with adidas last year, but we have to admit that we didn't see a brick-built sneaker set coming. It's a brilliant idea though - a 731-piece replica of the classic adidas Originals Superstar silhouette that comes complete with real shoelaces and shoebox packaging. They're also releasing a new pair of actual LEGO-inspired adidas shoes to match. Everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.

The LEGO 10282 adidas Originals Superstar set measures over 12 cm high (4.7-inches), 27 cm (10.6-inches) long and 9 cm wide (3.5-inches) with a display stand and plaque. The replica includes the adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and serrated 3 stripes mark. It also includes 17 extra LEGO elements so you can build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. Guess you'll have to buy two sets if you want a pair! LEGO fans know how it goes.

The adidas LEGO set will be available to order here at LEGO.com starting on July 1st (most likely tonight at 9pm PT June 30th / 12am ET July 1st) for $79.99. It will also be available here at adidas.com at 12am PT / 3am ET. Needless to say, the set probably won't last long - especially if many fans buy two.

The actual adidas Originals LEGO Superstar sneakers that are being paired with this release come in adult sizes that feature a classic white and black leather construction with a LEGO-brick pattern three stripes, shelltoe, and heel tab. It's topped off with gold foil accents. A version in kid's sizes add colorful elements. Both are pictured in the gallery below.

The adidas Originals LEGO Superstar Sneakers will be available here at adidas.com for $140 starting on July 30th at 12am PT / 3am ET. Kids and youth sizes will be available here adidas.com for $55 - $80. Strangely, the kids and youth versions are set to go live tonight at 12am PT / 3am ET. We're not sure if the delay on the adult sizes is an error, so keep tabs on the link above for any changes.

Needless to say, Sneakerheads and LEGO collectors will definitely want to get their hands on the brick set and the actual sneakers, so make sure to be ready on the launch date. Additional images can be found in the gallery below.

