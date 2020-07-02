The Awesome LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay Set is Back Up for Pre-Order

LEGO's Pirates of Barracuda Bay is one of the best sets to come out of their Ideas crowdsourcing platform. The 2,545-piece set is designed for adults, but will bring out your inner child like few toys can. It's actually two builds in one - a pirate stronghold built on a shipwreck that can be reassembled into a seaworthy vessel that's inspired by the legendary Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship LEGO model from 1989. The island itself can also be split in half and rearranged to reveal buried treasure.

The rooms in the Pirates of Barracuda Bay set include a captain’s cabin, kitchen, tavern, bedroom and jail cell. It also includes 8 minifigures: Captain Redbeard, Lady Anchor, Robin Loot and twins Port and Starboard. There's also a shark, pig, 2 parrots, 3 crabs, 2 frogs and 2 skeleton figures.

Indeed, the 21322 LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set will really capture the imagination of anyone that grew up on Disney-style pirate stories. So, it's not surprising that the set is currently unavailable via LEGO and Amazon after being released back in April. However, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $199.99 with free shipping slated for July. That's actually a pretty good value given the size of this set. Grab one before it sells out or the ship date gets pushed back further. Odds are it won't take long.

Additional images from the set are available in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.