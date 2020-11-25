LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay Set Gets a Black Friday Deal

LEGO's 21322 Pirates of Barracuda Bay is one of the best sets to come out of their Ideas crowdsourcing platform, and the first deal that we've ever seen on it is happening right now for Black Friday. The 2,545-piece set is designed for adults, but will bring out your inner child like few toys can.

At the time of writing, Entertainment Earth is running a Black Friday sale on toys and collectibles that includes a deal on the LEGO Pirates of Barracuda Bay set that brings the price down to $179.99 ($20 off) with free shipping. You can order it right here while the sale / supplies last. The Barracuda Bay set is currently available for the full $200 price tag here on Amazon and here at LEGO. Again, this is the first discount that we've ever seen on this set, so take advantage of it while you can.

The Pirates of Barracuda Bay set actually two builds in one - a pirate stronghold built on a shipwreck that can be reassembled into a seaworthy vessel that's inspired by the legendary Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship LEGO model from 1989. The island itself can also be split in half and rearranged to reveal buried treasure.

The rooms in the Pirates of Barracuda Bay set include a captain’s cabin, kitchen, tavern, bedroom and jail cell. It also includes 8 minifigures: Captain Redbeard, Lady Anchor, Robin Loot and twins Port and Starboard. There's also a shark, pig, 2 parrots, 3 crabs, 2 frogs and 2 skeleton figures.

Needless to say, this would make a great gift for a LEGO fan. You can take a closer look in the gallery below. Note that LEGO is also planning to release their Rome Colosseum set on Black Friday - it will be the biggest set LEGO has ever produced at a whopping 9,036-pieces. Details on that set can be found here.

