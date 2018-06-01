Buckle Up For The 3599-Piece LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron

LEGO has unveiled the 1:8 scale, LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron, and it looks like they put the same amount of engineering into it as Bugatti did with the actual car. The unveiling last night was also a flashy affair, taking place at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark with LEGO Group CEO Neils B. Christiansen together with Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.

If you want to splurge and give your action figures the coolest ride ever, the 42083 LEGO Technic: Bugatti Chiron is available to order directly from LEGO right here for $349.99 with free shipping while supplies last. That’s actually not too bad when you consider the size of this set and all of the features that LEGO baked in. Seriously – they went so far as to include “a stylish Bugatti overnight bag” in the hood storage compartment and a top speed key that adjusts the spoiler. And let’s not forget the W16 engine complete with moving pistons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at the LEGO Technic Bugatti in action the video above. The official description and full list of features can be found below.

“Celebrate innovative engineering and design from one of the world’s most prestigious car manufacturers with this magnificent LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron model. Developed in partnership with Bugatti, the model captures the magic of the iconic supercar with its gleaming aerodynamic bodywork, logoed spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed brake discs and W16 engine with moving pistons. Open the doors and you’ll discover an elaborate cockpit, featuring a Technic 8-speed gearbox with movable paddle gearshift and a steering wheel bearing the Bugatti emblem. Insert the top speed key to switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position or lift the hood to reveal a unique serial number and a storage compartment containing a stylish Bugatti overnight bag. A classic Bugatti duo-tone blue color scheme reflects the brand’s signature color, and a set of cool stickers for additional detailing adds the final touch to this exclusive model! The set is delivered in luxurious box packaging and includes a color collector’s booklet with comprehensive building instructions.”

Exclusive 1:8 scale LEGO Bugatti Chiron replica model with a wealth of luxurious features, including aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing, spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed brake discs and a W16 engine with moving pistons.

Open the doors to access the detailed cockpit featuring a LEGO Technic 8-speed gearbox with movable paddle gearshift and a steering wheel bearing the Bugatti emblem.

Insert the top speed key to switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position.

Lift the hood to access a compact storage compartment containing a stylish Bugatti overnight bag.

Check out the detailed W16 engine with moving pistons.

Includes a unique serial number located beneath the hood.

Comes with a classic Bugatti duo-tone blue color scheme that reflects the brand’s signature color, plus a set of cool stickers for additional detailing.

Delivered in luxurious box packaging.

Includes a color collector’s booklet with comprehensive building instructions.

This LEGO Technic model is designed to provide an immersive and rewarding building experience.

Bugatti Chiron measures over 5″ (14cm) high, 22″ (56cm) long and 9″ (25cm) wide.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.